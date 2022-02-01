Remote work platform Velocity Global picks McCann Worldgroup for global creative

McCann Worldgroup has won the global creative remit for Velocity Global, a talent management software platform that helps companies manage remote and distributed workforces.

This is the first time Velocity Global, launched in 2014, has brought on an external advertising agency to promote its brand across multiple regions. While there was not a formal RFP, McCann won the account after Velocity met with several global agencies, which it declined to name.

Billings figures for the account were not disclosed. According to Comvergence, Velocity spends less than $3 million on advertising in the U.S.

The remit spans North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

“We are thrilled to work with one of the world’s most interesting tech companies that expands the talent pool for businesses large and small, and delivers new freedoms to workers,” said Alex Lubar, president, McCann North America, in a statement. “We look forward to helping Velocity Global spread its brand message to both business-to-business and talent markets worldwide.”

Velocity’s Global Work Platform, used by more than 1,000 clients worldwide, helps businesses build global teams without having to set up legal entities in different countries.

The platform also helps companies navigate compliance, benefits, payroll and immigration, and enables them to onboard and pay contractors easily across countries. Velocity Global operates in 185 countries and all 50 states in the U.S.

McCann will work with Velocity to “create a new brand category based on the company’s unique offerings to propel the future of work,” according to a press release.

“The world of work is changing faster than ever,” said Ben Wright, Velocity Global founder and CEO, in a statement. “The pandemic simply accelerated an existing reality that businesses and talent want to choose who they work with, regardless of geography.

“Our technology launches both talent and businesses into a tangible future of work that both better balances the way we want to work with the way we want to live and also helps companies increase productivity,” he continued.