A reminder that KFC has your back this holiday with free fried chicken delivery

That’s right. Fried chicken. Free delivery. July 4 weekend.

The Colonel has partnered with Grubhub sto celebrate National Fried Chicken Day.

KFC will be serving up the good stuff from July 4 to 7 with free to-your-door service.

"As the original purveyors of fried chicken, it only makes sense for KFC to make it easy to get our finger-lickin’ good fried chicken for National Fried Chicken Day," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S.

"Knowing the 4th of July weekend is a time for family and outdoor celebrations, we extended the offer all weekend so the Colonel and KFC can be part of the fun."

Customers in the U.S. will automatically receive free delivery when they order KFC through Grubhub.com; Seamless.com, the company’s NYC brand; or the respective brand apps (no special code needed).

The fine print: Free delivery (fee is normally $3.99 will be offered all day based on restaurant hours and will be available at more than 2,400 KFC restaurant locations. With the purchase of any KFC 10, 12, or 16-piece chicken-on-the-bone meal (in restaurant or via Grubhub), customers will receive four free limited time only Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits.