Reimagining Reality at CES 2023 with UM’s IPG Media Lab

by Campaign US Staff Added 5 hours ago
Innovation experts from UM’s IPG Media Lab look into the macro trends emerging from the CES show floor and how they’ll impact brands and consumers over the course of 2023 in this “Future of” video series.

Watch the first video of the series below: The future of the at home economy.

The smart home and IOT is one of the hottest sectors at CES. Chelsea Freitas of UM’s innovation division, IPG Media Lab, analyzes the devices and platforms featured on the 2023 expo floor and shares strategies for how brands can leverage them to reach consumers.

