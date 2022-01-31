A reflection on Dry January, from a sober media sales guy

Being a media sales person can sometimes feel like a real-life episode of Mad Men.

Before COVID, many of us had generous expense accounts that most nights, we put toward drinking with industry cohorts. Events like CES, SXSW and Sundance were the ultimate industry drinking playgrounds. In your 20s, this can be a lot of fun. But in your 30s and 40s, it starts to catch up with you. It can impact your health, mental wellbeing and productivity.

So one day, I decided to quit drinking.

At first, it was easy. I had a wife and a young daughter to uphold my promises at home. I could fill my time with productive things like exercise. It would go well, but then I’d have to jump on a plane and see a client or attend a conference.

When I hit the road, all bets were off. It was easy to throw my short stints of sobriety away in the name of closing business. That’s what media people do, right? We take clients out for lavish dinners that often lead to long nights of binge drinking. I remember evenings in New York where the bars never closed. I would go straight to my hotel, pack up and not even sleep before I caught a flight back to the west coast.

Living this double life – sober in California with my family, party guy with clients – was a terrible chore. Finally, after a SXSW where I blacked out on and off for a few days, I had to try to get sober for real.

But what was I going to do the next time my media agency friends wanted to go out in New York? I was terribly embarrassed and didn’t want them to know I had quit drinking. I would go to great lengths to hide my sobriety. I even showed up to restaurants early so I could tell the waiter to bring me non-alcoholic beer whenever I ordered a round.

It was difficult. I fell off the wagon a few times. Then I met a chief revenue officer from one of the big social media platforms who told me he had been sober for over 20 years! I asked him how he did it, when our industry is so steeped in entertaining clients. He showed me that you could still have fun and not drink.

There is tons of creativity in client entertainment that doesn’t involve drinking. You can take clients to yoga classes, shooting ranges, cooking classes or horseback riding. When you stop drinking, you start to meet a different kind of client – someone who doesn’t make time for a drinks meeting, but is more than willing to meet for breakfast or an early morning workout.

The lie I kept telling myself – that I couldn’t be in media sales and be sober – was shattered. I got serious about my sobriety. I haven’t had a drink for seven years.

When I heard about a group called Sober Executives in Advertising and Media, I got involved to help others in the industry who were struggling with the same issue. It’s such a relief knowing that if I end up in a different city on a sales trip, I can reach out to this group and find meetings and a community to plug into.

This job (and life overall) has been more rewarding sober. I’m more productive without the early morning hangovers and the disappearing acts I used to play at conferences.

The explosion of non-alcoholic beverages are great, too! Now we have options while others are sipping on martinis. No-alcohol beer from brands like Heineken and Corona, and brewers like Athletic Brewery, are exploding, and there is a budding non-alcoholic wine and cocktail market emerging.

Trends like Dry January give people an opportunity to “test the waters” of going sober. Give it a try and see if you don’t feel better and excel in your career.

It’s been the single greatest decision I ever made (besides proposing to my wife, of course).

Dylan Conroy is chief revenue officer at The Social Standard.