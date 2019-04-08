Refinery29 taps WPP's George Rogers as development chief

Refinery29 has hired former WPP Chief Revenue Officer George Rogers to serve as chief development officer, where he’ll oversee ad sales, marketing solutions and client services.

Rogers, who most recently handled global business development across WPP, will lead Refinery29’s Client Solutions group.

"As a trusted member of our Board of Directors for many years, George has been a hugely influential voice on everything from the core business to new client relationships," said co-founder and co-CEO Justin Stefano. "We are very excited to bring his wealth of expertise in-house to drive new business strategy and grow our key accounts in new and innovative ways."

In addition to Rogers, Refinery29 has promoted Chief Content Officer Amy Emmerich to President of North America. Emmerich joined the company in 2015. Kate Ward, EVP of for Refinery29’s international business, was also elevated to president of Refinery29 International.

Together, Rogers, Emmerich and Ward will work to increase revenue, brand impact and efficiencies across the business. The trio reports to co-founders and co-CEOs Philippe von Borries and Stefano.

Earlier this year, Refinery29 launched a cross-platform initiative - in partnership with AARP - that aims to shift attitudes and shape a new image around aging to combat redundant perceptions.