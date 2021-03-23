Reese’s gets salty with March Madness Twitter sweepstakes

The NCAA kicked off March Madness last week after a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic.

To mark the occasion, Reese’s is getting salty along with fans.

To promote Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels, the Hershey’s-owned chocolate brand is offering fans a chance to win a pack of salty peanut butter cups if they retweet Reese’s ‘salty’ tweets, or use the hashtags #SaltyReeses and #Sweepstakes, in response to the tournament.

Tweets will only be open for replies for 10 minutes, so fans will have to be quick.

The campaign, led by Hershey’s in-house agency C-Sweet and PR firm Zeno Group, aims to “give fans the space to share their saltiness while also giving them something sweet (and salty),” a company spokesperson said in an email. The sweepstakes will remain open until April 5.

Reese's is also dropping a few pallets of Reese's Big Cups at college campuses “to sweeten any disappointment they may be feeling around the tournament,” the spokesperson said.

The campaign has already gotten reactions online:

I would use my $1400 stimulus check to buy this tweet as an NFT https://t.co/nJ0q6ASjAa — The Reese's Guy⁷ (@AndrewAthias) March 20, 2021