Reese’s gets salty with March Madness Twitter sweepstakes

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 8 hours ago

The social media campaign aims to get fans to share their ‘saltiness’ about the tournament.

The NCAA kicked off March Madness last week after a yearlong hiatus due to the pandemic.

To mark the occasion, Reese’s is getting salty along with fans. 

To promote Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels, the Hershey’s-owned chocolate brand is offering fans a chance to win a pack of salty peanut butter cups if they retweet Reese’s ‘salty’ tweets, or use the hashtags #SaltyReeses and #Sweepstakes, in response to the tournament. 

Tweets will only be open for replies for 10 minutes, so fans will have to be quick. 

The campaign, led by Hershey’s in-house agency C-Sweet and PR firm Zeno Group, aims to “give fans the space to share their saltiness while also giving them something sweet (and salty),” a company spokesperson said in an email. The sweepstakes will remain open until April 5.

Reese's is also dropping a few pallets of Reese's Big Cups at college campuses “to sweeten any disappointment they may be feeling around the tournament,” the spokesperson said. 

The campaign has already gotten reactions online: 

