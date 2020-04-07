Reebok reminds us to take a break with 'Permission to Pause'

Social feed cluttered with guilt-inducing home workout posts?

Same.

Keeping active in a world of isolation is important. But Reebok wants you to know that taking a break is, too.

The fitness and fashion brand is encouraging us to hit the chill button with "Permission to Pause."

"Life as we know it has changed," said the company. "But while we can’t control our life, we can give ourselves #PermissionToPause. So run. Get creative. Learn new moves. Disconnect. Reconnect with the things that matter most. Remember, we’re all in this together."

The campaign is pillared by raw home footage featuring Reebok employees and a few of its big brand partners including Shaquille O’Neal, Conor McGregor , JJ Watt, and Dee Brown.

View this post on Instagram A message from our Reebok family to yours: give yourself #PermissionToPause. A post shared by Reebok (@reebok) on Apr 6, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

Reebok, which sits under the Germany-based adidas Group umbrella, has a number of active initiatives aimed at relieving COVID-19 pressure for several aspects of society.

The company has provided a cash donation of 3M EUR to the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Relief Fund in Europe, plus an additional 1.25M EUR to the China Youth Development Fund.

Meanwhile, it is supporting those on the front lines with PPE production and distribution via a dedicated team solely focused on creating masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment.

Elsewhere, Reebok is offering a plethora of at-home workout information with the Fitness Hub. And the brand continues to show its appreciation local heroes by increasing its longstanding discount to first responders and educators to 50 percent off.

A Reebok spokesperson added: "We know none of this is a perfect solution, but we’re pausing to do what we can to help. We’ll continue to update the community on our efforts as they progress and evolve over time. We’re all in this together."

Adidas came under intense criticism recently when it said it would skip rental payments on its own-brand retail outlets -- most of which have temporarily closed around the world as part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The group had every right to make this decision, thanks to a relief package Germany put in place to suspend rent payments between April and June, with the promise it be paid no later than June 2022.

But many were quick to come crashing down on adidas, shaming the global brand for taking advantage of an effort meant for small, struggling businesses. Leaders were forced to roll back the decision and publicly apologize.

At the start of April, Adidas said it will suspend a 1B EUR ($1.09B) share buyback it had planned for this year as a way to conserve cash after closing its retail outlets.

The group has asked the German government for more than 1B EUR in aid, Bloomberg reported.

AG shares dropped sharply on March 10 from 129 USD to 95 USD. It’s been making a slow recovery since. It closed on Tuesday at 112 USD.