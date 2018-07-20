Reebok reignites '#BeMoreHuman' with female-empowerment

If #BeMoreHuman sounds familiar to you, it’s because the message has been silently dominating your news feed for years.

The initial Reebok campaign, which celebrates women who bring positive change to the world, launched three years ago. But a new push has reignited the rally cry for people to be the best possible version of themselves physically, mentally and socially.

The hashtag has caught more attention in terms of social media impressions and engagement since the new campaign was launched earlier this month, than it did when it was initially launched, said the clothing brand’s marketing team.

"Focusing on women is a key priority," said Melanie Boulden, Reebok’s vice president of marketing. She’s just weeks into the role following a three-year stint at Crayola where she held a similar position.

Boulden said celebrating women is nothing new for Reebok.

"Reebok has a long history of empowering women and supporting those who empower others," she explained. "We did this back in the 1980’s, when the brand helped usher in a new fitness movement, led by women, that changed culture and made it ok for women to sweat and have muscles.

"We are still at it today, developing innovative product for women, by women, and encouraging females to experience the physical, mental and social transformation that happens when we move –- the essence of our Be More Human philosophy."

Featured in the campaign are artists and athletes including Gal Gadot, Danai Gurira, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Nathalie Emmanuel and Katrin Davidsdottir, who each tell their own personal story of overcoming barriers to become their best self.

They are celebrated alongside women who have built organizations which are empowering females including Reese Scott, founder of Women’s World of Boxing; Shannon Kim Wagner, founder of the Women’s Strength Coalition and; Jenny Gaither, founder and CEO of Movemeant Foundation.

The new drive was created with Venables Bell & Partners and Roundhouse.

Boulden said it separates itself from the brands pushing similar message of inclusivity because of its creative direction. "It’s breakthrough, it’s very daring," she said, noting everything from the "eye-catching typography" to the campaign’s "tonality."

Reebok is releasing ten different limited-edition shirts -- each featuring an inspirational message from one of the women featured in the campaign. From July 15 - December 31, 2018 or while supplies last, Reebok will donate 100 percent of the purchase price (excluding taxes and shipping) from the sale of each shirt, to be split equally between the Movemeant Foundation and The Women’s Strength Coalition.