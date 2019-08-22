Reebok drops limited edition sneakers on Amazon and Google Home

Reebok -- the brand that keeps pushing a weirdly hypnotic agenda.

The Boston-based leisure and sportswear company is leaning into its "Sport The Unexpected" drive with an exclusive sneaker drop on Amazon and Google Home.

Reebok’s minimalist Club C sneaker has been given a powerful upgrade with a limited-edition design featuring swanky-ass hand-placed Swarovski crystals.

A total of 50 people can take these bad boys/girls home. For a chance to win, all you have to do is tell your Amazon: "Alexa, open Reebok Sneaker Drop," and your Google Home: "Hey Google, open Reebok Sneaker Drop."

Ask your voice device if you’ve won by 9/7 before 10am EST.

This sneaker drop comes after the launch of Reebok’s latest brand campaign, "Nails," featuring brand partner Cardi B in a surrealist and magical film.

Inga Stenta, senior director at Reebok global marketing, said at the time: "The ‘Sport the Unexpected’ campaign celebrates bold, unapologetic risk-takers who reshape culture -- those who are anything but expected. We could not think of a better embodiment of that message than Cardi B.

"Working with Cardi on ‘Nails,’ we aimed to create a moment that is authentic to Cardi while breaking convention and doing something more engaging than a typical celebrity cameo. We took a different path putting her in an everyday-type situation that shifts in an unexpected manner spotlighting the iconic Reebok Club C in a completely unique way."