Reebok drops limited edition sneakers on Amazon and Google Home

by Oliver McAteer Added 26 minutes ago

The launch comes on the back of Cardi B's strangely compelling 'Nails' campaign.

Reebok -- the brand that keeps pushing a weirdly hypnotic agenda. 

The Boston-based leisure and sportswear company is leaning into its "Sport The Unexpected" drive with an exclusive sneaker drop on Amazon and Google Home.

Reebok’s minimalist Club C sneaker has been given a powerful upgrade with a limited-edition design featuring swanky-ass hand-placed Swarovski crystals.

A total of 50 people can take these bad boys/girls home. For a chance to win, all you have to do is tell your Amazon: "Alexa, open Reebok Sneaker Drop," and your Google Home: "Hey Google, open Reebok Sneaker Drop." 

Ask your voice device if you’ve won by 9/7 before 10am EST.

This sneaker drop comes after the launch of Reebok’s latest brand campaign, "Nails," featuring brand partner Cardi B in a surrealist and magical film

Inga Stenta, senior director at Reebok global marketing, said at the time: "The ‘Sport the Unexpected’ campaign celebrates bold, unapologetic risk-takers who reshape culture -- those who are anything but expected. We could not think of a better embodiment of that message than Cardi B.

"Working with Cardi on ‘Nails,’ we aimed to create a moment that is authentic to Cardi while breaking convention and doing something more engaging than a typical celebrity cameo. We took a different path putting her in an everyday-type situation that shifts in an unexpected manner spotlighting the iconic Reebok Club C in a completely unique way."

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS