Reddit's Ask Me Anything interviews coming to a TV screen near you

Reddit is ready for its small screen debut as it partners with Tagboard to bring content to a TV near you.

Tagboard’s broadcast partners can now access Reddit content in formats designed for television, with the NFL Network and TEGNA local news stations emerging as some of the first broadcasters to take advantage of the partnership.

Examples include AMA (ask me anything) recaps and photoshop battles as well as broadcast features on unique posts and comments from various Reddit communities.

Reddit has had a profound cultural impact since its founding in 2005, but that impact has largely been relegated to the internet.

This new partnership will allow the voice of Reddit to reach those who have never voted on whether or not OP is TA, or who have never had a story worthy of TIFU.

"We are thrilled to partner with them as broadcasters are committing more time to sourcing perspectives from online communities to enhance their stories," said Nathan Peterson, chief revenue officer at Tagboard.

"We anticipate this partnership will empower broadcasters to share Reddit content regularly while also showcasing Reddit’s power of community and belonging," said Alexandra Riccomini, Reddit’s senior director of business development & media partnerships.