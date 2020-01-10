Reddit users on which brands they're loyal to and why

Threads concerning the worst brands to ever exist seem to pop up every few weeks or so on Reddit, and always with a plethora of comments on why certain brands suck.

But the reverse question is not asked as often and can serve as a litmus test of what people may be thinking about brands and how they play a role in their lives.

And while comments taken from Twitter, Reddit and the like should be taken with a grain of salt, there are lessons to be gleaned from such discussion.

This time the question posed was: What brand are you loyal to and why?

With such an open-ended question, it doesn’t do much good to pick apart the top comments and name one brand king of all others, but marketers can learn a thing or two from the brands named within the remarks, which range from large scale to local mom-and-pops.

And most of the companies shouted out by Reddit all had one thing in common, let's see if you can tell what it is.

Here are some of the more well-known brands named below:

User Lt-Aldo-Raine had this to say about Stihl.

While kitskill had this to say about Fisher-Price.

Jansport backpacks similarly got a shoutout from Foo-Fighters-Fan:

The sentiments echoed throughout this particular thread? Brand loyalty for these users is all about customer service, and good customer service can make your brand stand out, while bad customer service is sure to have you on the bi-monthly "worst brand" list in no time.