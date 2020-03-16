Reddit co-founder buys NYC billboards urging people to stay home

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has a message for those indifferent (or foolish) folks wandering around Times Square in the midst of a global pandemic.

Stay home.

That was the message being pushed via billboards that Ohanian bought in Times Square which read, "Staying home means saving lives, flatten the curve." The bottom of the boards also read #flattenthecurve, referencing the epidemic curve that is commonly used to visualize pandemics such as Covid 19.

The hope is that no one actually sees the billboard in persons, but rather through social media posts in the comfort of their own homes.

New Yorkers will know all about staying home soon enough, as an increasing number of agencies and other companies institute work from home policies, while the city prepares for a more general shutdown of everything beyond the most essential services.

Ohanian, who is currently working at Initialized, the San Francisco-based early-stage venture capital firm that he co-founded, is also working from home for the time being.