Take the red pill

It seems rather fitting that the new Matrix movie — a fourth installment that nobody asked for — should come out at this particular point in history when we are all questioning our reality.

In a world where truth is relative, fact is fiction, belligerence is respected and orange is considered the new tan, it’s surprising that we aren’t all reaching for the red pill.

Back in 1999, I’d have happily taken the blue pill. 2022? Red pill all the way.

The last 18 months have been a bit of a red pill moment. Old illusions have fallen away. Paradigms have crumbled. Things that seemed solid, real and reliable melted into thin air. In the wake, life was pared back to its fundamentals.

It’s been tough and tragic. It’s forced us to reassess our relationships the way we normally would with a therapist. In particular, our relationship with work, and the role it plays in our lives, has shifted. You know that thing that got branded ‘the Great Resignation’? It’s really more of a Great Reevaluation. Suddenly, things that always seemed acceptable – always-on work hours, commutes, and calendars filled to the brim with one sync after the next – just feel…wrong.

It’s like the world awoke to something we all implicitly knew. The office is archaic. The technology that we’ve adapted to better connect, collaborate and communicate not only made us more efficient and productive, but unplugged us from the Matrix, too.

Office-based work is no longer mandatory. A 200-year circle, beginning at the start of the industrial revolution, is closing. We are returning home. Anything that we can imagine can be produced, as long as we are connected to the web (making us slave to our ISPs, but that’s a different conversation).

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not an advocate for isolation. People getting together to collaborate creatively (and even just hang) is still important – not just for business, but for our collective wellbeing. This “soft work” allows us to build trust, camaraderie and loyalty. But it's always seemed crazy to me that we come together to sit side-by-side with earbuds in, all listening to our own playlists.

Having never worked in an agency before starting one, I felt liberated to question the way creative agencies in particular work. From the whole art/copy thing, which is based on analog ways of working from half a century ago, to the expensive ubiquity of account managers and other folk who don’t make stuff but are apparently essential, to the endless discussions for “alignment” in favor of just getting the work done.

When you make a movie, you build a production process to tailor to the creative vision. Yet in agencies, it seemed like the creative always has to serve the structure – and the overheads.

Maybe it was always going to take something as catastrophic as the pandemic to make the scales fall from everybody’s eyes all at once. Unless we all change together, nobody changes at all.

The fact that a different future now seems possible can only be a good thing. Not just good for those who suddenly don’t have to account for impossible compromises like paying exorbitant rent on a 300 square foot studio apartment in a big city or spending hours commuting in traffic. It’s great for organizations, too.

Suddenly, the talent pool is not limited by who you can persuade to show up to your office daily. It’s literally anyone, anywhere. That kind of choice doesn’t just raise the bar for quality; it allows you to offer access to a creative career for a truly diverse cohort of talent. Obstacles that stood in the way of disadvantaged communities (although for many these remain real and insurmountable) are at least showing signs of crumbling.

It’s breaking down something more fundamental, too: the idea that to get the things that we want, we have to sacrifice things that we love. Family time. Flexibility. Leisure. Side hustles.

Just as creative companies have been forced to break out of a cookie-cutter approach to client work, the cookie cutter approach to employment must change, too. Offices only existed because people needed to be close to machines. Those requirements have disappeared. We can have as many working hours agreements and forms of employment contract as we do employees. Why not?

I’m not foolish enough to make predictions. But I do know one thing: if we grasp this opportunity with the right spirit; if we pursue a world with true work-life balance, where we are free to raise families and pursue our passions without compromising our careers; if we can transform our cities into places for leisure and culture as well as just commerce ­– we may not need that red pill after all.

David Bates is founder, CEO and creative director of Bokeh.