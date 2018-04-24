Red Lobster goes fishing for new creative agency

by Lindsay Stein

The seafood chain is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Red Lobster, which turns 50 this year, is seeking a new creative agency, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The seafood restaurant chain has worked with Publicis New York – formerly known as Publicis Kaplan Thaler – since 2014. Publicis was hired after Darden sold Red Lobster to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital Partners for $2.1 billion.

It was not immediately clear whether Publicis is participating in the review.

Last summer, Publicis launched Red Lobster’s "Now This Is Seafood" campaign, promoting the brand’s annual, limited-time Crabfest event. The integrated campaign included a partnership with Discovery Channel’s "Deadliest Catch."

In January, Red Lobster announced a number of updates to its restaurants with an investment of $51 million, including new kitchen equipment, revamped mobile ordering and more. These changes came a month after Red Lobster debuted new small plate menu items, like petite lobster rolls.

The brand is also looking to expand its international footprint from 44 restaurants in nine countries and one U.S. territory to at least 1,000 locations around the world in the next 10 years.

Representatives from Red Lobster were not immediately available for comment about the creative review.

