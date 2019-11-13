Red Antler launches Good Moose to help startups grow with purpose

Say hello to Good Moose.

The Brooklyn-based performance marketing agency, part of the Red Antler family, officially launches today to help startups kick-off, grow and scale with purpose.

Daniel Romano, previously head of performance marketing at Red Antler, will head up the agency.

"Too often short-term acquisition comes at the expense of brand building," said Romano. "The two should be symbiotic. Good Moose sees every touchpoint as a performance moment that can drive deep-rooted brand love and inspire consumer behavior that scales revenue."

The performance marketing practice will offer capabilities across search engine marketing, social advertising, display, Amazon, and media launch strategy.

Good Moose aims to leverage data-driven analysis to propel brand strategy throughout launch, creating a feedback loop that optimizes and refines creative production.

Those behind it say it will operate on a fully transparent model, and the agency’s engagements will be based on monthly contracts tailored to each brand’s needs, sometimes offering support with hiring, training and transitioning to an in-house growth team.

Red Antler co-founder and CEO JB Osborne said: "The moment a brand takes flight, the pressure begins to scale. Daniel and his team of growth strategists have years of expertise to know what it takes to channel that energy in a profitable direction."

Red Antler, has been working with startups and new ventures since 2007. Known for its work with Casper, Allbirds and Brandless, the agency has refined its offering year after year to better support clients.