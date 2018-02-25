Recommendation Engine: Something Massive's Aislinn Pallera

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Aislinn Pallera, a designer at Something Massive.

What are you currently watching?

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia (streaming online on Viceland).

I just caught up on the second season, which follows science writer Hamilton Morris on his quest to demystify psychoactive substances by traveling to their places of origin and documenting their societal impact. Investigation of the myths and rituals surrounding these drugs and their usage is counterbalanced by discussion of their chemical makeup and possible medical applications. Even if none of this interests you, the show pleases on a purely aesthetic level with incredible footage of some of the world’s most beautiful plant species, like the red-capped amanita muscaria.

What are you listening to?

"A Waste of Time" with ItsTheReal (podcast available on Spotify).

Sketch comedians Eric and Jeff Rosenthal conduct candid interviews some with some of the biggest names in hip hop, and hilarity ensues. Standout episodes include a review of the movies on Netflix with Styles P and Sheek of The LOX and an interview with music photographer Johnny Nunez that follows his journey from living out of his car on Long Island to becoming one of the most trusted names in the business.

What are you reading?

"The Day of the Locust" by Nathanael West (in old-fashioned paperback).

West paints a portrait of early Hollywood that’s far from glamorous. I definitely bought this book because I loved the cover design (one side is the cover for "Day of the Locust: and the other is the cover for "Miss Lonelyhearts") and was pleasantly surprised to find how resonant this story about the Los Angeles condition still is today.

Who are you following?

@jamies_jungle (on Instagram).

Londoner Jamie Song’s is dedicated solely to documenting the houseplants in his apartment. #urbanjungle

What are you ignoring?

Any and all discussion of Bitcoin.