Recommendation Engine: RAPP NY's Liz Hartley

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Liz Hartley, director of experience planning at RAPP NY.

What I’m watching

"BoJack Horseman" on Netflix. It’s one of the smartest shows out there… you just need to get past that initial pretttty high barrier of committing to a cartoon that features a man with a horse head. I remember scrolling through Netflix and seeing the preview image and I was like, nah that’s not for me. I never would have tried it if my boyfriend hadn’t recommended it so adamantly.

You’d think you couldn’t identify with the anthropomorphic has-been sitcom star, but you do, and once again Will Arnett proves to us that he can do no wrong. And now I’m like a huge fan and follow the character on Instagram and downloaded the app so I can use BoJack stickers. I’ve never been such an avid fan of a show before to the point where I downloaded an app… but I’m also not quite at the point where I’m making fan art. I stream everything through a Roku and exclusively watch Netflix or HBO GO. Speaking of HBO, "Insecure" with Issa Rae is also brilliant; thank god they gave us something to fill the void left by "Girls."

miss you mean it @zachbraff A post shared by BoJack Horseman (@bojackhorseman) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

What I’m listening to

"Reputation" by Taylor Swift. I watched the YouTube videos of the singles she released in advance, and bought the rest of the album on iTunes as soon as it was available because one; it wasn’t all on Spotify yet, and two; even though I pay for Spotify Premium (and I assume they’ll get the rest of the songs eventually), just like her "1989" album I want to actually own it. Everyone is so quick to jump on the hate-wagon these days, so I’m glad she came back with some great stuff and is getting critical recognition for it. Sure, she changes up her look, but her brand stays true to the vulnerability that won everyone over in the first place.

What I’m reading

I’m reading "The Forgiven" on my Kindle. I recently did a bit of traveling overseas, and I tried to do the thing where you read books that take place in the country you’re in. This one takes place in the desert in Morocco, but I’m a bit behind because I’ve been back for over a month. I tend to gravitate towards popular fiction, and since I got the Kindle as a gift a few years ago, I love that when I see a recommended book in "The Skimm," I can just quickly download it on Amazon and add it to my library for later.

Who I’m following

I’m loving clever illustrator and meme accounts on Instagram because I find them to be a digestible and insightful look into the human condition… plus I follow some pretty-picture ones with a "great aesthetic." My favorite illustrator accounts are @bymariandrew and @jooleeloren; @lizaboone and @ohhcouture to satisfy my want for beautiful people wearing beautiful clothes in beautiful scenes. I follow some meme accounts, but I actually tend to engage with them more in the Explore view as opposed to my personal feed—there are so many good ones, but @mytherapistsays and @_theblessedone are great. I also use Reddit to discover funny or interesting things, but not in logged-in mode, because who needs another platform where they could accidentally up-vote or like something?

What I’m ignoring

My personal to-do list? Work is always so busy that things like "buy wedding gifts for all these people before the 12-month deadline" get pushed out every week, and before I know it, it’s been six months.