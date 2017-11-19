Recommendation Engine: R/GA's Shannon Ross

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Shannon Ross, an associate creative director at R/GA.

What I’m watching

I’m taking it waaaay back with my show choices. With the resurgence of the 80s-90s shows on Hulu, you can find me curled up in my bed, drinking apple cider, all-the-while binging "Family Matters" and "Living Single." And it’s because of those particular shows I’ve decided to purchase the entire collection of "Martin" on Apple TV. Talk about a good time. They don’t make shows like that anymore. (Looks up into space to reminisce.)

What I’m listening to

I am what one would call a music-head. I can listen to any genre of song and know exactly what was sampled. Currently I’m obsessed with this Apple Music Playlist called "The Wave." Some of the artists featured on that playlist are: Anderson Paak, Kaytranada, Demo Taped, GoldLink and Jorja Smith. I only listen via my phone, unless I’m playing it out for everyone at work on laptop or Bluetooth speaker.

Also on Apple Music: "Sundays At Scotties"! Scottie Beam puts together a playlist every Sunday that will make you want to stop everything you’re doing. Best consumed on Apple TV w/ JBL surround sound system.

What I’m reading

I’m currently obsessed with the works of Yung Pueblo and Nayyirah Waheed. I’ve always enjoyed poetry because it can paint a vivid story with so few words. Plus, the paper quality of those books is AMAZING. Mmm Paper. So Jurassic and passé ;-).



Who I’m following

Instagram is social media gold. It’s my social channel of choice. I tend to be inspired by a lot of my talented friends and people I’ve met IRL—mostly in the categories of art and entertainment. Photographers like @orlandoasson. Artists like @mae_vois and celebs like @traceeellisross. <3 3="" b="">

???? .fujix100t #winter A post shared by orlando asson (@orlandoasson) on Jan 25, 2018 at 11:23am PST

What I’m ignoring

Besides Trump on Twitter? Are people still on FB? ;-)