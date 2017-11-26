Recommendation Engine: PSFK's Emily Wasik

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Emily Wasik, a marketing manager at PSFK.

What I’m watching

It’s not humanly possible for me give just one answer to this because I (along with most millennials I know) am not monogamous to just one show, like back in the day when families would perch themselves in front of their TV sets at night and watch "Happy Days" over frozen dinners.

With this new generation of streaming devices, it’s now possible to "play the field," so-to-speak, and date multiple shows at once. That being said, the shows that have really induced weekend-long binges and splattered my mind all over the walls like a Jackson Pollock painting are "Westworld," "The OA," "Transparent," "Stranger Things," "The Leftovers," "Mr. Robot," "The Americans" and "House of Cards." On the lighter side, my staples include "Insecure," "Broad City," "Girls," "Fleabag," "Easy," "Shameless," "One Mississippi," "Skam," "Catastrophe," "Better Things" and "High Maintenance." I stream online or on Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO. (To be honest, I don’t think I’ve watched free-to-air TV in about 10 years!)

What I’m listening to

I prefer listening to podcasts over music these days because I’d rather spend my daily commute learning new things and tapping into the knowledge of people I admire than tuning out to tunes. To get my fix of world news, I listen to "The Daily" by The New York Times, "The Intercept," "Pod Save America" and "Pod Save the World." For belly laughs and brilliant pop-culture commentary, "2 Dope Queens." For answers to all the questions of the universe, "Terrible," "Thanks for Asking" and Slate’s "Invisibilia." For inspiring conversations about creativity, productivity, body image and friendship, "Women of the Hour."

On the music front, as much as it would pain my dad to hear this, I probably listen to curated playlists more so than albums these days (with the exception of the new album releases of my favorite bands). I do agree with the Spotify ads in the New York subway that say, "You should find someone that knows you like your Spotify Weekly Playlist". Their playlists are always so on point!

What I’m reading

I’m currently reading "Essays In Love" by Alain de Botton (my friend gave me the paperback for my birthday) and rereading Milan Kundera’s "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" (one of my all-time favorite books) on my Kindle and about to start on Kundera’s "Identity." Online, I’m reading a whole kaleidoscope of publications, curated to my liking in my Twitter lists, LinkedIn feed and Feedly, from The Outline to Quartz to Brainpickings to The New York Times.

There has rarely been a moment, over the centuries, when the end of civilisation hasn’t in some way seemed on the cards. — Alain de Botton (@alaindebotton) October 9, 2017





Who I’m following

Who: Issa Rae, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Leandra Medine, Solange, Rachel Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Aziz Ansari, Björk, Carrie Brownstein, Hannibal Buress, Yoko Ono, Jessica Williams, Fred Armisen, Phoebe Robinson, Alison Wu, Judd Apatow, Melissa Mccarthy, Natasha Lyonne.

What: ManRepeller, TED, Lenny Letter, Refinery29, Diet Prada, Nasa, Everlane, Super Deluxe, 2 Dope Queens, Radiohead, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, drawingsformygrandchildren, Conbody.

I follow them on Instagram and Twitter—I’ve dabbled in Snapchat, but once Instagram introduced its Stories feature, I feel like can get everything I need from the one platform now.

Lemonade stand idea #FromtheMRSharedFolder via @documentjournal A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:18am PST

What I’m ignoring

The fact that the L train is shutting down in 2019 (I live in Williamsburg). The fact that I choose to endure NYC’s apocalyptically freezing winters instead of living back home in Australia where we have 360 days of sunshine per year. The fact that a world nuclear war could break out at any minute. Fake news. The fact that it’s only Tuesday.