Recommendation Engine: The Marketing Arm's Jaime Villegas

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Jaime Villegas, account executive at The Marketing Arm.

What I’m watching

After putting off "Insecure" for two years, I finally gave it a chance and binged the first two seasons over the weekend on HBO Go. Now, I’m MAD—mad at myself for not jumping into it sooner! The hilarious, incredibly insightful show perfectly encapsulates the awkward, messy in-between stages of life.

I also still watch ABC’s "How To Get Away With Murder" religiously, partly for Connor and Oliver, but mostly for Viola Davis. The entire show could consist of Viola sitting in a chair reading the phone book and I’d still watch.

What I’m listening to

When it’s not Spotify’s "New Music Friday" playlist, I’m usually engrossed in a podcast. I just finished season one of "Food for Thot" (for the second time). "Food for Thot" has nothing to do with food; however, the round-table podcast features a multi-racial mix of queer writers discussing everything at the intersection of queerness and brownness.

I love it especially because we live in world where literary and intellectual spaces rarely allow for conversations about things typically considered—well, not so intellectual. This podcast addresses everything from Beyoncé to Borges, politics to pizza, Nietzsche to 90s R&B, combining the best of literary intellect with absolute trash. A delectable meal of brain and junk food, "Food for Thot" gives thots like us a seat at the scholarly table.

What I’m reading

Right now, I’m compulsively reading my way through Sam Lansky’s memoir "The Gilded Razor." It recounts his wild days through chaotic addiction, botched recovery, self-doubt and transcendence. It’s a painfully evocative journey that’s both haunting and inspiring.

Personal goals: to get invited to things more and to go to them less — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) January 21, 2018





Who I’m following

I really love the colorful visuals of Ramzy Masri (@space.ram) and Kyle Huber (@asenseofhuber) on Instagram. Both create stunning and innovative works of art.

Nowadays, everyone wants others to consider them an artist and to do something different to stand out. Often times, this desire results in something unoriginal that appears inspired by someone else’s work. Ramzy and Kyle enlist unique editing tools and drone/camera technology, respectively, in their processes to help create unique visuals that I really enjoy.

Who and what I’m ignoring

Honestly, I choose to ignore anything that carries negative energy or feels inauthentic. I’m living my Shonda Rhimes-style "Year of Yes," which means staying open to any and all possibilities, while at the same time protecting my light and magic from bad juju.