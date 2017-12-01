Recommendation Engine: Luci Creative's Kiah Shapiro

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Kiah Shapiro, a creative strategist at Luci Creative.



What are you watching?

"Mindhunter" on Netflix. This show is absolutely gorgeous and blew my mind. Did you know we didn’t have a term for serial killers until these renegade FBI agents and a psychologist went out and started talking to a bunch of criminals in the 1970s? The story is so compelling because it’s an excellent study in research and process: How do you talk to people you don’t agree with? How do you behave ethically as a researcher when faced with horrific stories? It’s given me a surprising degree of insight into my own approach to research—which is quite a bit less dramatic, thankfully.

What I’m listening to

Two Dope Queens is a RIOT of a podcast. The hosts, Phoebe and Jessica, have become the besties I’ve yet to meet. They host a weekly comedy show where they bring on a range of stand-up comics. They deliver so much realness about what it’s like to be a young woman today, and tackle issues surrounding race and equality with humor and grace.

What I’m reading

The Sandman Series—I have sunk months into reading this graphic novel series on my iPad. The author, Neil Gaiman, is an absolute magician—the way he blends mind-bending story with gorgeous illustrations takes you on such an immersive journey. I recommend it to everyone!

Who I’m following

I can’t get enough of Killer Mike from Run the Jewels right now. His music and passion for justice and rights in this country is intoxicating. I follow him on Insta (@killermike) and listen on Spotify (Run the Jewels).

What I’m ignoring

Mainstream news outlets—I’ve long been over the incessant and sensationalized way most news sources report. In fact, I think the way news is reported has a huge and negative impact on our society, particularly in this divisive, fiery and stressful environment we now live in. I’ve dedicated time to finding other sources that I find more reasonable and try to focus on local news.