Recommendation Engine: Deutsch's Marques Gartrell

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Marques Gartrell, a creative director at Deutsch.

What I’m watching

It took me a while to realize this, but I think one of my favorite shows of the last couple of years has been "Nathan For You" on Comedy Central. It’s a docu-reality show built on a ridiculous premise, that comedian Nathan Fielder, who graduated with a B-average in business school, goes around and offers struggling businesses outlandish consulting strategies to turn their profits around. It’s absolutely incredible how dumb and yet brilliantly successful his ideas are. I rarely catch it live but love when my DVR is stocked full of a few episodes so I can binge.

What I’m listening to

Musically, I’ve been enraptured with Moses Sumney’s album "Aromanticism," and obsessed with the prolific 2017 output of both BROCKHAMPTON and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. They’re both staples on my 2017 Keepers playlist on Spotify.

My favorite podcast as of late is "Dissect" by Cole Cuchna. Cole spends hundreds of hours listening to and researching one album, and each season creates a serialized podcast breaking down each song per episode. It’s like music nerd nirvana. The first season was on Kendrick Lamar’s "To Pimp a Butterfly" and season two was "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" by Kanye West. It’s one of the first times a podcast has usurped my commute listening time on my iPhone over an album on Spotify.



What I’m reading

"Basketball And Other Things" by Shea Serrano. I pre-ordered his book on Amazon so early before the release I was surprised by the time the book finally made it to my house. Over the last couple of years he’s been one of my favorite authors for articles on sports, and all things pop culture. He has an uncanny way of writing that feels like you’re just hanging out with him. And maybe you’ve both had a few drinks. And maybe this is all happening at an inappropriate place like Chuck E. Cheese. To top off his writing style is the irreverent topics he chooses, and fully dedicates himself to, like an article entitled "Which of the Rock’s Movie Characters Would Make the Best President?"

Who I’m following

On Instagram I follow Jordan Nickel (@tenderj), a former graffiti artist that does really beautiful, vivid work with overlapping images. It’s great to have some inspiring art between all the selfies, babies and dog posts from my friends.



What I’m ignoring

@POTUS and @FLOTUS. As my Grandma would always say, "I’m blessed by the best, and too blessed to be stressed."