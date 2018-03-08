Recommendation Engine: Dailey's Charney Weiss

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Charney Weiss, director of social media at Dailey.

What I’m Watching

"GLOW!" The season may be over, but I’m still the number one fan. I successfully convinced my husband to dress as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling last Halloween. Believe me, that took a LOT of work. And with rumors still whirling about the season two release date, I’m chomping at the bit. Maybe it’s because I’m a child of the 80’s (albeit late 80’s), and sequins and headbands still make me giddy, or maybe it’s because it’s super entertaining and just 10 half-hour episodes—perfect for someone with the Millennial attention span. But glitz and entertainment aside, it’s always great to see more TV showcasing women in non-conventional roles.

On a more somber note, I’m extremely fascinated with North Korea and the ongoing diplomatic situation playing out in the Twittersphere. I recently watched a 2015 documentary called "Under the Sun," which offers a unique perspective.

What I’m Listening To

In terms of podcasts, I recently finished the Los Angeles Times’ six-episode expose "Dirty John"—a series about modern day, online dating-styled lothario who molded his image around Leo in "Catch Me If You Can," but far less glamorously. Lying his way through the medical profession, unsuspecting women, and bank accounts, the Los Angeles Times serialized the story of Dirty John both in print and as a podcast. I started reading it first, but the podcast has much more character involvement and deeper insights. If you like "SVU" or "True Crime," give it a listen.

My music choices are far less sinister. I love Portugal. The Man and Alt J—both of whom I saw in the past few months and not for the first time either. They’re both the type of acts you can watch live time and again. Ever-playing on my Spotify playlist are the "classics," whether that be rock or hip-hop. I can never get enough Led Zeppelin or A Tribe Called Quest.

What I’m Reading

I recently finished "The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business" by Charles Duhigg, a Pulitzer Prize-winning business reporter. I’d heard this book referenced multiple times in meetings and finally caved. I’m sure glad I did—it’s a powerful and engaging read that altered my perspective in business and provides insights applicable to daily life. Using scientific research combined with case studies and narratives, Duhigg dissects how we form habits and how we can change them. It’s a must-read for anyone in business.

Good book about the Power of Habit. Lots of lessons to take from this gem. #habits #powerofhabits pic.twitter.com/C9PORmm2sg — Mr. Feustel (@MrFeustel) March 8, 2018





Who I’m Following

The hashtag #satisfyingvideos. Yes, I’m one of those people. Getting caught in the rabbit hole that is Instagram and watching four-minute-long slime videos has become part of my daily routine. Truthfully, I have absolutely no interest in slime, and I’m actually appalled that it’s a trend. Even so, I continue to search the hashtag with every spare moment I have. Strange addiction much?

What I’m Ignoring

Confrontation with trolls. So many people want their content to go viral and then get offended when no-faced haters hiding behind their computer screens bash the people, product, or content without provocation. It’s the nature of the social media beast. These trolls want to shock with vulgarity or malice and shamelessly solicit responses. The best way to deal with the unnecessary negativity is to not engage and block/disable without notification—or let your advocates come to your rescue, as they often do!