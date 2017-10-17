Recommendation Engine: Chemistry's David Kyle Choe

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know David Kyle Choe, a senior brand strategist at Chemistry.

What I’m watching

I got sick a couple weeks ago and plowed through all 4 seasons of "The Blacklist." It’s one of those shows that everyone tells you you’ll hate, and you secretly do, but still can’t stop watching. I’ve also been thoroughly enjoying the new Netflix Original movies and shows, especially "The Discovery" and "Atypical." Also a YouTube channel called WatchCut Video.



What I’m listening to

For body-swaying, I’ve been almost exclusively listening to Mikkoh. She’s a friend and an Atlanta-based Korean-American musician/DJ/Producer. Get your foot tapping shoes on. On the rare days I switch it up, the Colors YouTube channel never fails to deliver.

For brain-growth, I’ve added some titles to my podcast repertoire: Sincerely X, by Ted has been my favorite. They cover stories that would be too dangerous/revealing for people to tell on a stage, but stories that need to be told nonetheless. I’d recommend starting with "Pepper Spray." Every Little Thing by Gimlet Media and Good Life Project are honorable mentions.



What I’m reading

Paperback: I just started reading "Cultural Strategy" by Douglas Holt & Douglas Cameron, which has been really mind-blowing. They provide insight into how brands have transformed from products/services into cultural icons and forces.

Digital: Pudding.Cool. They describe themselves as a collection of visual essays. They’ve taken data and visualized it provocative & digestible ways to tell stories and provide commentary on culture.

New essay: how do newsrooms' racial diversity stack up to their audiences'? Link in bio. A post shared by The Pudding (@pudding.cool) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:38am PDT



Who I’m following

IG is life as they say. I don’t know who says that, but it’s true. Anyway, @celebsonsandwiches is one of the best things I’ve seen in a while. The user name really says it all: illustrations of celebrities on sandwiches of various kinds and forms. @ramikim is a ceramics artist based in LA. She makes the most beautiful, strange pieces. @zipcy is a Korean illustrator based in Seoul and the work is so lovely and pure.

I’ve actually been going on Twitter a lot more recently for some reason. I’ve been challenged by @EugeneKan, founder of digital publisher and content company, MAEKAN. He also does this thing on his IG Stories where he types up or screenshots little snippets he’s been reading. That’s been dope.

Who and what I’m ignoring

A questionable mole on my left hand and anyone that tells me the "right" way to do something. Conventional thinking and conventional people have gotten us nowhere. It’s the freaks and the geeks that take this world places. People doing shit that nobody cares about, believes in or respects—until they do. My eyes are instead glued to things like People of Craft the founder of Basecamp’s Writings.