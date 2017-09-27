Recommendation Engine: Burns Group's Sarah Ratinetz

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Sarah Ratinetz, a senior creative at Burns Group.

What I’m watching

Lisa Eldridge is a British make up artist to the stars. Her tutorials are really thorough and well done but they’re also extremely relaxing. Her lovely accent lulls you into a trance as she convinces you that you need all 20 of the products she uses to create the perfect smoky eye.

She studied theater make-up, so not only does she create beautiful looks for everyday, but she can also completely transform herself into David Bowie or Audrey Hepburn!

I loved "Blade Runner 2049" for many reasons, but the art direction was just breathtaking. The cinematography and use of color was intoxicating. I’m trying to figure out how I can bring that glowing pool light effect into my home.



What I’m listening to

If you like movies, history, and the history of movies, you’ll be as obsessed as I am with the podcast You Must Remember This. Karina Longworth serves up this podcast with subjects like MGM stories and the Hollywood blacklist. Right now she’s doing a six-week series on Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff, the actors who popularized Dracula and Frankenstein. She also does the best podcast-sponsored commercials I’ve ever heard.

Pinegrove is one of the best things that’s happened to me in 2017. Smart, infectious, poetic indie rock with lyrics about loving your friends and family. Does anyone have an extra ticket to the Irving Plaza show on Dec. 6th?

I like to pretend I’m the fourth HAIM sister who has chosen a different path in life, but their new album "Something to Tell You" is the jam! It’s so much fun to dance to and run to.

They also recently released a cover of Shania Twain’s "That Don’t Impress Me Much" that I can’t stop listening to.



What I’m reading

I mostly like to read biographies, memoirs and oral histories. I just finished "Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011" by Lizzy Goodman.

It’s a juicy and interesting oral history of the indie rock music world post 9/11 in New York City. It’s made up of firsthand accounts from members of The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem and many more NYC bands.

via GIPHY



Who I’m following

@libbyvanderploeg: Joyous, colorful illustrations. Her work just makes me so happy. She does these incredibly detailed city maps. I need to get my hands on one.

@double3xposure: Insta style star from Atlanta, who’s got the freshest take on outfits right now and is an endlessly creative thrifter. She’s not afraid to repeat or re-fashion items in her wardrobe, which I find super refreshing.

@pollypocketworld: This account is just plain old fun. I grew up playing with the old school teeny-tiny Polly Pockets. The account sells vintage Polly Pocket sets from the ‘90s. It’s fun to remember which ones I had and the ones I wish I had.



What I’m ignoring

Instagram! Monday through Friday…okay more like Thursday.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m Instagram obsessed. It’s my haven for all sorts of inspiration, but I try to give my mind time to wander, read or listen to music during the week. I delete the app from my phone Monday through Thursday. Then I usually re-download it on Friday and voraciously catch up on everything I missed.

via GIPHY