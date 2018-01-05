Recommendation Engine: Berlin Cameron's Kristy Heilenday

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Kristy Heilenday, an art director at Berlin Cameron.

What I’m watching

I go in phases of not watching anything, and then I’ll binge-watch until my eyes bleed. No regrets! Currently I’m into "Big Mouth" on Netflix. It’s hilarious and makes me glad I didn’t grow up as a pre- (or post-) pubescent boy—though puberty wasn’t all butterfly clips and Fun Dip as a lady either.

I watch a lot of WWII documentaries, and I also enjoy putting on a good nature doc, muting it, then blasting my own soundtrack over it. Usually with a big cup of wine in my hand. A couple years ago, I discovered the unfortunately titled "Don’t Trust the B- in Apt 23," and I still watch those two glorious seasons regularly. If I grow up, I want to be Krysten Ritter.

What I’m listening to

Paranormal podcasts, true crime podcasts and rap. Spotify, Spotify, Spotify all day. I don’t know what I did before Spotify. Well, I used to have records. But I gave those heavy sonofabitches up when I moved to NYC. According to my last.fm account, my recent top artists include: Young Thug, A$AP Ferg, Future, Kodak Black, Kendrick, Mos Def, Frank Ocean and RX Y. I guess I got a little soft at the end there.

What I’m reading

At the moment, I’m reading "A Hero of our Time," a novel by Mikhail Lermontov from 1839. Next up: "Swing Time" by Zadie Smith. Both in the flesh. I do read free iBooks on my phone sometimes—just about done with "East of Eden" there. Also: big fan of creepypasta/nosleep on Reddit.

Who I’m following

I’m holding onto Snapchat for as long as it’s still with us, so I follow some friends (but mostly rappers) on there. I just found out how inexpensive custom geo filters are, so I’ve been making my own recently (if you were on one particular block of Broadway on Oct. 30th, between 5-6 PM, you may be familiar with my work). If irrelevant filters can save Snapchat, I’m doing my part. My Instagram feed is mostly tattoo artists, art, half naked women and, increasingly, other people’s babies (a hallmark of getting older in the age of digital over-sharing).

What I’m ignoring

Facebook, my wake-light alarm clock and post comments (NEVER READ THE COMMENTS).