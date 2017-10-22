Recommendation Engine: Barton F. Graf's Helene Dick

Be the first to comment
by I-Hsien Sherwood Added 7 hours ago

This strategist like musical insights but has no interest in LinkedIn's recommendations.

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Helene Dick, a strategist at Barton F. Graf.

What I’m watching
I’m (re)watching "Insecure" on HBO. 

Since both seasons originally aired, I’ve found new ways to relate to how the show’s creator and star Issa Rae explores self-sabotage, personal growth and friendship.

Other reasons to love this show include:

  • The dialogue—Hilarious, nuanced and loaded with way too much profanity to quote here. If you pay attention, you can pick up a Drake reference in every episode of the first season.
  • The city—This is not your LA of "Entourage," and it’s so vivid and great.
  • The music—The "Insecure" soundtrack is a must-listen. Curated by Solange,
    it’s got a west coast sound mixed with a strong dosage of female voices.


What I’m listening to
Do you want to listen to Marc Maron interview Lorde? I know you do.

This podcast is sweet and silly and a rabbit hole of insight about pop music. 

 


What I’m reading
There are a couple long-form pieces about media that have really struck a chord with me recently.

  • "The Secret Hit-Making Power of The Spotify Playlist" - Wired
  • "How Facebook’s Oracular Algorithm Determines the Fate of Start Ups" - NYT


Who I’m following
I’m a loyal subscriber to Quartzy (the sister title of Quartz devoted to lifestyle and culture) from Jenni Avins. Long live the email newsletter!

 


What (or who) I’m ignoring
Does the world really need LinkedIn influencers?

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us