Recommendation Engine: Barton F. Graf's Helene Dick

The Recommendation Engine is Campaign US' weekly feature in which we learn about the media that young people in the ad industry are currently consuming. This week, we get to know Helene Dick, a strategist at Barton F. Graf.

What I’m watching

I’m (re)watching "Insecure" on HBO.

Since both seasons originally aired, I’ve found new ways to relate to how the show’s creator and star Issa Rae explores self-sabotage, personal growth and friendship.

Other reasons to love this show include:

The dialogue—Hilarious, nuanced and loaded with way too much profanity to quote here. If you pay attention, you can pick up a Drake reference in every episode of the first season.

The city—This is not your LA of "Entourage," and it’s so vivid and great.

your LA of "Entourage," and it’s so vivid and great. The music—The "Insecure" soundtrack is a must-listen. Curated by Solange,

it’s got a west coast sound mixed with a strong dosage of female voices.



What I’m listening to

Do you want to listen to Marc Maron interview Lorde? I know you do.

This podcast is sweet and silly and a rabbit hole of insight about pop music.



What I’m reading

There are a couple long-form pieces about media that have really struck a chord with me recently.

"The Secret Hit-Making Power of The Spotify Playlist" - Wired

"How Facebook’s Oracular Algorithm Determines the Fate of Start Ups" - NYT



Who I’m following

I’m a loyal subscriber to Quartzy (the sister title of Quartz devoted to lifestyle and culture) from Jenni Avins. Long live the email newsletter!



What (or who) I’m ignoring

Does the world really need LinkedIn influencers?