Recommendation Engine: Arts & Letters Creative Co's Stanley Hines Jr.

What I'm watching

I’ve been trying to cut back on the number of TV shows I get hooked on, but unfortunately, I haven’t had much luck. Currently, I have a few shows in my arsenal: CW’s Black Lightning, Netflix anime show Neo Yokio, Showtime’s Shameless, and HBO’s Insecure.

I also find myself watching random documentaries on Youtube covering a variety of topics within different countries. I would highly recommend it. Barcroft TV and VICE are currently my go-to’s.

However, I recently binge watched WestWorld (If you haven’t watched, I would highly suggest it). Without giving too much away, it’s the perfect spin on Western movies and shows. I’m anxiously awaiting Season 2.

What I'm listening to

There are so many artists, albums, and songs in my rotation, I can't list them all. I love switching it up throughout my day and enjoy mixing the new tracks with the old. So here is a rough summary of the range of artists I have on repeat: SZA, Childish Gambino, Brockhampton, Jill Scott, DVSN, Miguel, Jaden Smith, Cardi B, Migos, NERD, Tokio Myers, Wiz Kid, Kaytranda, anything Motown, Guy, SWV, The Fugees, Keith Sweat, Meek Mills, BadBoy Collections, Frank Ocean, Solange, Teena Maie, Leikeli47, Kendrick Lamar, Prince, YG, TLC, KAMU, Aminé, Topaz Jones, Anderson Paak….The list goes on, but I’d be here for months.

One album that has found its way into my rotation recently has been the Black Panther soundtrack. From the movie, album, to the All the Stars music video with Kendrick Lamar and SZA, I’m just loving it all.

What I'm reading

Everything dealing with new innovations, experience design, and technology. Learning about different methodologies, ideologies around design and digital experiences. I normally read Medium, Fast Company, or Forbes articles, but also any other publication that comes on my radar.

In addition, cultural based and political articles. I like to stay informed but also inspired by what's going on in my community. So articles from BLAVITY and news publications like the Washington Post keep me in the know.

#SupporBlackArt is my go-to for inspiration. It also makes me jealous and excited at the same time, which I like. I love seeing art from Africans, Caribbeans, Afro-Latinos, and African Americans from all over the world share one platform to showcase their talents. It’s a great place to discover and explore artists and feel a part of their continued growth.

Another outlet I follow is All Def Digital. It’s full of authentic and funny sketches that are culturally prevalent. One that I like the most is Bad News, where two comedians go head to head and deliver bad news to each other trying to get the other person to laugh. Basically, anytime I need a good laugh I head to All Def Digital.

What I'm ignoring

I am a politics news head, I like to stay informed with accurate facts and truth.

And like most people my age (as a matter of fact, like a majority of society), I am subconsciously and sometimes consciously ignoring my Student Loan debt. #thestruggle