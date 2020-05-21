Realtor.com tells everybody to let real selves shine amid sheltering mandates

Last month, Realtor.com and Huge Brooklyn launched a campaign that honed in on what our homes mean to us as we shelter in place, and now, the brand has evolved its message to showcase how we all need to embrace our real selves amid these days of self-quarantining.

The "Real You" initiative, which launched on Wednesday, includes three lighthearted spots that feature people accepting their new daily routines right now, such as a woman "commuting" a few inches on the couch to answer a video call for work.

All of the spots include the real home and family (wife, daughter and mother-in-law) of Director Brandon Bray, who makes his own appearance in one video dancing in his boxers. The ads will be airing across TV, digital, social and OTT.

"I think this work is a perfect segue from the earlier components of our 'Homes, For The Real Of Us' campaign," said Realtor.com Head of Brand Andrew Strickman. "It bridges the gap between what was our reality and what now is our shared reality, living in a world where home is so much more than just a place to cook a meal or lay our heads."

Realtor.com: Dance from Huge on Vimeo.

Strickman added: "When we talk about letting the 'real you' take over, we are acknowledging how our home lives, our work lives, our family lives and our social lives have all been mashed together into one. And, while we may think we are wearing different hats or masks for each of them, there’s a lot of bleeding between them in this new way of living, post-COVID."

Realtor.com: Short Commute from Huge on Vimeo.

According to Vidhi Shah, creative director at Huge BK, "When you spend all of your time at home, there’s no need for pretense. We’ve all become the most authentic versions of ourselves. And in bringing that thought to screen, we wanted the films to feel real and unscripted, like we’re all casual observers in this family’s life under quarantine."

Shah said the agency knew from the start that pulling off a remote shoot would require the team to throw out its usual production playbook.

"From rewriting the scripts to fit our ‘cast,' to McGuyver-ing a remote video village, to planning out a film where Brandon could simultaneously act and shoot, the production was full of surprises, hacks and, ‘Sure, let’s give it a go!’" she said.

Realtor.com: Friday Saturday from Huge on Vimeo.