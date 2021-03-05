Realeyes earns patent for its attention-measuring product, PreView

Video attention measurement platform Realeyes has earned a new patent for its flagship PreView SaaS product.

The tool, which debuted in August of last year, calculates the performance of digital advertising creative. It does so by measuring “capture” — “the ability to hook attention in the first seconds”; “retain” — “the ability to retain audience attentiveness until the end”; and “encode” — “the ability for brand messaging to create emotional response and memorability.”

The patent acknowledges the tool’s ability to acquire and use data to determine a user’s attention levels while consuming or watching digital content. Realeyes now has 17 patents, with another 18 pending.

Mars, Church & Dwight and Hershey’s are a few of the brands that Realeyes counts among its users.

In addition to providing user attentiveness data, PreView allows users to measure the quality score of their creative, thereby helping make editing decisions to optimize content. Another component of the tool is an ROI framework that “quantifies the economic impact of video creative quality score on media cost (qCPM).”

“A good ad brings your true media costs down, [and] a bad ad makes your effective media costs go up,” said CEO and cofounder of Realeyes Mihkel Jäätma. This tool provides marketers with “the common language to align creative and media for maximum brand growth across their entire creative portfolio.”

The platform has a number of other products on the horizon as well. Later this quarter, Realeyes plans to launch PreView API, which will allow users to “integrate PreView data directly into their own marketing analytics environments.” Realeyes will also release a new dashboard that allows for multi-video comparative intelligence.