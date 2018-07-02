Real-time flight data used for first time in OOH drive by Delta

Delta paired with Lamar to target passengers as they leave LAX airport.

Real-time flight data is being used for the first time in a creative campaign for Delta Airlines and Equinox Fitness.

The brands teamed up with Lamar Advertising Company, one of the largest out of home media companies in the world, which drew expertise from Wieden+Kennedy, OMA, Clear Channel Outdoor and Wow Media as part of the digital billboard initiative to encourage weary international travelers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to "sweat away" their jet lag.

The "#SweatLag" campaign involves passengers on select flights receiving a free, one-day gym voucher to use upon arrival.

Digital billboards in proximity to LAX are displaying messages intended specifically for passengers arriving on the most recently landed Delta red-eye flight from one of five international and three domestic cities. Using data from FlightAware, the billboard content features the flight number and city of origination, encouraging passengers to use their Equinox voucher to hit the gym. Billboard content changes shortly after the selected flights land, as dictated by the data, to reach passengers as they leave the airport.

"In leveraging real-time data that will inform the creative seen on the billboards, we will be able to engage specific passengers as they depart LAX in a highly effective and memorable way," said Ian Dallimore, director of digital innovation and sales strategy for Lamar Advertising. "We are excited about the opportunity to work in conjunction with Delta, Equinox and our agency partners to bring a truly dynamic out of home campaign to life."

The four-week campaign, utilizing a total of 10 digital billboards, will conclude on July 22.

