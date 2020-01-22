Real estate platform StreetEasy hands creative rights to Preacher

New York’s real estate platform, StreetEasy, has chosen Austin-based Preacher to lead its creative charge.

The ad agency will power into its relationship with a new 2020 campaign set to launch mid-February through a series of subway, billboard, taxi and out-of-home executions across all five boroughs. The work will run throughout August.

Media will be handled in-house by StreetEasy.

"2020 marks a big year for StreetEasy," said Amory Wooden, senior director of marketing at StreetEasy. "As we enter our brand’s second decade, we are looking to improve upon every experience buyers, sellers, and renters have along their journey into a new home.

"We were looking for an agency with renewed passion, innovative thinking and a fresh perspective on the NYC apartment searcher. Ironically, we found that team in Austin. A mix of ex-New Yorkers and aspiring New Yorkers, the Preacher team brings enthusiasm, curiosity and a healthy dose of humor to the NYC home search journey."

StreetEasy’s 2019 ad campaign, "There’s Only One City" was created by Brooklyn-based Lightening Orchard. The three years prior, StreetEasy worked with Interesting Development. Neither participated in the review.

"We were immediately energized by the opportunity to partner with StreetEasy," Said Krystle Loyland, co-founder and CEO of Preacher. "Getting to work with a brand we all know and love that’s transforming the archaic experience of finding a home in New York City into something that’s bearable -- maybe even thrilling -- makes the work we’re doing together all the more fun and rewarding."