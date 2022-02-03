Are you ready for the new retail landscape?

by Campaign US Staff Added 4 hours ago
Campaign Tech Talk Retail logo

Dive into this emerging space with thought leaders and experts at Campaign US’ next event.

Brands can no longer rely on in-store promotions and prominent shelf placement to drive sales. 

As e-commerce continues to grow among U.S. consumers, the entire retail experience and customer journey is shifting. Retail media networks, social commerce and the connected customer shopping journey — as well as the communications surrounding a purchase — are entirely changed. 

Join Campaign US for our next virtual Tech Talks event, on February 15 at 12 p.m. ET, focused on the future of retail and e-commerce and its impact on the customer journey. We’ll gather thought leaders from brands and agencies to deliver cutting edge insights and tangible strategies for success in this emerging space. 

We’ll dive deep into topics including the emergence of retail media networks, the rise of social commerce and the way e-commerce is impacting the customer journey.

You’ll hear from speakers including: 

  • Joe Doran, chief product officer, Epsilon
  • Josh Williams, director of commerce marketing, food and beverage, The J.M. Smucker Co.
  • Debbie Ellison, chief global digital officer, VMLY&R Commerce
  • Jean-Philippe Maheu, VP, global client solutions, Twitter
  • Will Margaritis, SVP, e-commerce, Reprise Commerce
  • Stacey DeRiso, U.S. CEO, Initiative

You don’t want to miss this event. Register now

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS