Are you ready for business travel?

Relaxed restrictions, vaccinations and summer weather is the perfect recipe for travel.

Travel volumes continue to rise, returning to nearly pre-pandemic levels, according to the Transportation Security Administration. As of Monday, TSA travel checkpoints reported 2,124,474 people passing through the airports, just 488,872 people shy of 2019 volumes.

While customers are eager to fly during peak vacation season, airlines are struggling to keep up. Staff shortages, poor communication and operational snags have resulted in frustrated customers and unruly passengers.

Businesses are far more cautious about returning to the skies. Business travel still remains 70% below pre-pandemic levels, but has begun to trend back upwards as of June. It’s unclear, however, whether that will sustain given recent infection surges from the COVID-19 delta variant.

Business travel was once at the heart of a job in adland. As offices prepare to reopen and clients schedule in-person meetings, are grounded road warriors ready to get back to the skies?