Rapper Travis Scott’s favorite McDonald’s meal now ready to order

It’s been a very long time since McDonald’s shared the amber glow of its Golden Arches with a celebrity.

McDonald’s launched an ad campaign for its Travis Scott $6 meal with a commercial debuting on Tuesday. The last person to receive such an honor was basketball legend Michael Jordan in 1992, when McDonald’s launched the McJordan burger in limited locations in the middle of the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat.

The Travis Scott campaign, in partnership with the rapper’s Cactus Jack record label and brand and merchandising company, is rolling out nationally. His go-to meal is a Quarter Pounder with cheese and bacon, medium fries served with barbecue sauce and a Sprite.

The campaign, by Wieden & Kennedy’s New York office, includes a commercial featuring Scott’s voiceover, his music and a toy action figure that walks the food tray. Scott describes his favorite order and tells viewers it's “the same order since back in Houston, and you can try it, too.” The McDonald’s spot also connects with audiences by referencing the song “Sicko Mode” with a signature lyric “it’s lit.”

The partnership will include Cactus Jack creating co-branded merchandise and apparel.

Burger King joined forces with rapper Lil Yachty in an MTV Video Music Awards campaign last month. Other rappers that have worked with fast-food chains include Snoop Dogg with Dunkin’ and Kanye West, while not an official endorser, enthusiastically giving praise to Chick-fil-A on his song “Closed on Sunday.”