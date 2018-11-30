Rana Reeves' new agency to produce Equinox's 2019 campaign

Rana Reeves, former creative director for Sean "Diddy" Combs’ agency Blue Flame, has launched his own shop focused on breaking down industry barriers that restrict creativity.

RanaVerse, which opens with a team of 12 staffers across New York and London, has already been signed on to produce the main campaign for Equinox in 2019. The new Equinox Hotels brand has also hired the agency to handle its campaign and cultural moments.

The eponymous shop’s first project was to help Adidas bolster its Prouder Campaign in London. Some of RanaVerse’s staff includes CEO Eliz Ali, Digital Director Courtney Johnson and Campaign Director Charlie Vance.

"I wanted to bring all my learnings together under one roof that felt like it could house the wide range of opinions, expertise and creativity that I roll with. I love the people and collectives I get to work with," said Reeves.

He added: "Many don’t fit the standard norms of the marketing and advertising industry but I think that’s the point. I always want to stay engaged, excited and feel like I’m pushing things forward. RanaVerse is about having an actual point of view – something I feel is getting lost, which is why I put my name on it."

Prior to working at Blue Flame, Reeves launched Storey, a content division of production company North Six. Before that, Reeves co-founded John Doe Communications. He also previously served as creative director at Shire Communications and director of brand and culture at Jackie Cooper PR.