R/GA's SVP MD Jeff Brecker leaves for global creative role at Kimberly-Clark

R/GA veteran Jeff Brecker is heading brand-side.

The former SVP and managing director will take on the role of vice president global creative, design and content at Kimberly-Clark.

He told Campaign US: "Kimberly-Clark represents an exciting opportunity to work with some of the world’s most trusted brands, and I look forward to an opportunity to create content that resonates with consumers around the world."

The company said Brecker will serve as the technical leader to the creative and design community around the world, "drawing on his extensive background and expertise to strengthen the effectiveness of our creative in a digital world through an consumer-centric approach."

Brecker was with R/GA for around seven years and based in the Chicago office, which is celebrating its 10th year.

Over the last four years, R/GA Chicago has developed key AI, retail and connected space expertise and solutions that will continue to bring business to the local market.

Some of the highlights -- which Brecker had a hand in -- include launching the Brand AI practice, and adding more than 20 specialized roles to flex up for the evolving needs of clients like The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Cars.com, Cleveland Clinic, SVEDKA, and Pivotal Ventures to name a few.