R/GA's Bob Greenberg hands global CEO title to Sean Lyons

R/GA CEO Bob Greenberg is handing over the reins Sean Lyons, the company’s U.S. president.

He will assume the role of global CEO on January 2.

Greenberg, who founded R/GA in 1977 with his brother Richard, will continue to serve as the company’s executive chairman and has committed to staying active at the company through 2020.

During that time, he will support Lyons in evolving and promoting the company’s vision for creating transformation at speed and ensure that every office in the network is able to deliver the innovative work the agency has become famous for.

"I could not be happier to have found both a partner and future successor in Sean," said Greenberg. "In his eleven years with R/GA, Sean has proven himself to be a strong leader who is equal parts technologist, producer, and creative. I have every confidence that he will successfully guide the next generation of talent at R/GA and that together, they will chart a bright future."

In his role as CEO, Lyons will assume responsibility for running the global R/GA network. He will also lead the global executive team, drive integration of talent and capabilities across offices and regions, and oversee all company financials. Lyons will report directly to Michael Roth.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead one of the most creative and innovative companies out there," said Lyons. "R/GA is a special place. We are built to continuously evolve and filled with an incredibly talented staff around the globe.

"I thank Bob for his trust and confidence in me and with the leadership team we have in place I know we will continue to help our clients transform and thrive."