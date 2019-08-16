How R/GA and Planned Parenthood made sex talk less awkward

If you’ve never heard of Roo it's probably because you’re not a teenager wanting to know things about fellatio and masturbation.

Planned Parenthood’s sex ed chat bot is groundbreaking. The AI answers people’s sex questions safely and anonymously for those who feel too awkward about asking their parents, aren’t getting the support they need at home or -- worst of all -- learning from porn.

But the bot, which was launched at the start of this year, needed an attention boost. Enter R/GA. The innovation shop was tasked with authentically spreading the good word of Roo.

"This campaign was an opportunity to remove the stigma around sex education, and make important topics feel fun and accessible by partnering with a diverse cast of influencers," said Katie Yoder, associate creative director at R/GA.

R/GA picked a peak moment for this demographic to launch its interactive campaign -- prom season. The idea came to life in teen-specific channels, and engaged them through live streaming, influencers, and social media to build a strong, trustworthy peer-to-peer connection between teens and the bot.

Together, with Emmy-nominated Portlandia director, Alice Mathias, R/GA created Roo High School and sent YouTube stars Eva Gutowski, the Bell Twins and James Butler, plus barrier-breaking model LaShaunae Steward and transgender activist Aaron Philip, back to Prom.

R/GA tapped its creative team and in-house influencer studio to source a diverse group of influencers between the ages of 18 to 24.

The stars created an entertaining, inclusive experience for viewers, using Roo to answer questions about gender, identity, puberty, masturbation, pronouns, prom, and of course, sex.

The series launched on Friday May 10. Eva Gutowski live-streamed the full series on her YouTube as a Pre-Prom Watch Party and segments from the series were syndicated on Planned Parenthood’s YouTube page.

To date, the series has driven more than 6.8M paid and organic impressions reaching over 3.7M viewers. It has an organic influencer engagement rate of 6.5 percent and garnered an impressive 5.7K clicks to the Roo chatbot.

In addition, the influencer’s content made a huge impact on social media. The campaign yielded almost half a million total engagements, including likes, comments, and link clicks. Eva Gutowski’s in-feed post out performed industry benchmarks by four times and achieved an unbelievably low 0.005 percent negative feedback rate from audiences.

The campaign also engaged micro influencers who collectively out-performed industry benchmarks by three times with an average engagement rate of six times.

Katie Edmondson, associate creative director at R/GA said: "We worked with Planned Parenthood -- and real teens -- to make the content feel authentic and provide education around underrepresented topics like consent, gender identity and sexual orientation."