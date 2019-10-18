R/GA Austin takes home 5 new business wins as it expands senior leadership

R/GA Austin has expanded its client roster with five new brands including Fritos and Michaels.

The wins come as it announces two new senior adds: Managing Director, Client Services Jennifer Mollo and Executive Strategy Director Elizabeth Thompson.

R/GA Austin’s SVP, Managing Director Candice Hahn attributes the office’s success to bringing on top talent with diverse skill sets along with partnering with brands that want transformative thinking to disrupt their respective categories.

"Austin boasts an energetic and entrepreneurially-driven talent base," she said. "Jennifer and Elizabeth both bring an extraordinary level of institutional knowledge, client leadership and track records of leading high performing teams. Our talent along with our strong brand, campaign, mobile and product development expertise allows R/GA Austin to remain a leader in our field."

Mollo brings 20+ years of experience to her new role, most recently having led the client service and operations teams at T3. She also spent time at Dell where she spearheaded the agency management discipline, and oversaw key AOR’s across lines of business.

Thompson will lead the vision for the office’s team of strategists, connections planners, marketing scientists and social experts to help brands navigate the challenges of the changing business.

Her path to R/GA included substantial tenures at McGarrah/Jessee, Mullen/Lowe, and GSD&M.