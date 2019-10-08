Quinny stroller brand hacks Milan Fashion Week with 'Parent Couture' line

Fashion Week has never been more relatable.

Milan’s recent homage to powerful threads featured an unlikely crossover: urban baby stroller brand Quinny and designer Marlou Breuls.

The duo launched a limited collection of clothing items for parents, including "The Power Nap Dress" and "The Stained Suit" to reflect the reality of raising tiny humans.

The fashion show hacking was part of a campaign by ad agency SuperHeroes.

Niek Eijsbouts, creative director, said: "This is only the start of what we will be rolling out with Quinny globally in the upcoming months. However, ‘Parenting Couture’ captures the essence of the brand: strollers for people who happen to be parents."

Founder and Executive Creative Director, Rogier Vijverberg, added: "In baby goods, not many brands stand out in tone of voice and approach. We have developed a very close collaboration with Quinny in which we are not only looking at the positioning, but also work on elements like packaging and product development.

"We live in a world in which brands need to use every touchpoint possible to build energy and passion for their brand. This is exactly what we are aiming at: A continuous stream of surprise and delight, all coming from a strong core mission."

SuperHeroes bills itself as the "post-advertising ad agency." Aiming at digitally native audiences, the international boutique agency is on a mission to "save the world from boring advertising."

