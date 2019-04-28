Quilted Northern taps woodland creatures for eco-friendly ads

Quilted Northern is leveraging a couple furry forest friends in a new campaign to spread the word about its first premium and eco-friendly toilet paper.

The "Good For You & Mother Nature Too" initiative, developed by creative agency Mekanism, includes several 15 and six-second spots that will run on TV and social. To tell the brand’s sustainability story in a simple way, Mekanism New York decided to let wild animal (puppets) do the talking. For every Quilted Northern EcoComfort used, the maker of the product plants three trees. Plus, the packaging is 52 percent plant-based and is produced with 100 percent renewable energy credits.

A number of brands have been tapping into the eco-friendly space, including Target, which recently launched its own line of affordable, sustainable household products, such as paper towels. Quilted Northern is looking to engage a wide range of consumers who want to make a difference.

"Quilted Northern EcoComfort is targeting those consumers who are looking for sustainable alternatives but who do not want to sacrifice the quality and softness of their bath tissue, regardless of their demographics or income situation," said Santiago Arboleda, director and brand building leader at Quilted Northern.

In addition to the new videos, the brand has a "holistic marketing activation plan," including shopper marketing, consumer promotions, PR and social media support, said Arboleda.

What about other woodland puppet creatures in future commercials?

"It's definitely something we've discussed. If these spots are as effective in delivering our comfort and eco-friendly message as we hope they'll be, we'd love to explore expanding this idea," said Mekanism Creative Director Todd Feitlin. "It'll be a lot of fun to continue to up-the-unexpectedness of the types of woodland animals we bring to your bathroom, and the way they show up."

And the shoot was just as entertaining as it looked, particularly watching five people bring two puppet marmots and a deer to life, said Feitlin.

"They made you forget they were puppets, and that reminds you of the magic of production," he added. "Also, have you ever heard a marmot scream? Now imagine that over and over and over again. People were smiling on the outside, but they probably hear that in their sleep now."