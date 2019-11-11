Quigley-Simpson tap former Wavemaker exec as CEO

Former Wavemaker-Wunderman executive Carl Fremont has joined creative agency Quigley-Simpson as CEO.

Quigley Simpson, which was founded in 2002, has been without a CEO since the departure of former CEO Alan Cohen in 2017.

Fremont, who has held positions at large firms, such as Wavemaker and Digitas, plans on driving a new path for the independent agency in his new role.

"I’ve worked at both independent agencies and holding groups in the past, and I can say it’s much easier to build the future of brands in an independent shop versus a holding group," Fremont told Campaign.

"Not to say that holding groups can’t do it, but in an area of marketing fragmented with so many players, the more it can be consolidated within one company the better."

He added that he was attracted to Quigley-Simpson because of its ability to be quick and nimble and not waste time competing against each other’s silos.

Fremont also plans on focusing on diversity and inclusion in his new role as he always has via his involvement with the Advertising Club of New York, She Runs It and similar organizations.

According to Fremont, diversity of thought is just as important as race and gender.

"Being a CEO today means not just managing from the top but also being in the trenches and building from the bottom up," he said.

Fremont’s last role was business development and client leadership executive at Wunderman Thompson. His appointment is effective immediately.