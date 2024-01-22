Qdoba reveals Leo Burnett as creative agency of record

Leo Burnett revealed on Monday that it has been named the creative agency of record for fast-casual Mexican chain Qdoba.

The agency won the account back in October without a formal pitch process, it said. Qdoba’s previous creative agency partner was The Many, though the two had not released work together since 2020.

Leo Burnett parent company Publicis declined to share the size of the account in billings.

According to a press release, the first work from the partnership is expected to launch in the U.S. in 2025.

Leo Burnett will lead all creative and production for Qdoba, as the fast-casual chain aims for “substantial growth” over the next five years, primarily through growing current and new franchisee relationships. Qdoba is 80% franchised.

“Our growth potential is unlimited and the decision to partner with Leo Burnett was a natural choice,” said John Cywinski, CEO of Qdoba’s parent company Modern Restaurant Concepts, in a press release. “I’ve long regarded Leo Burnett as the best in the business. They have an exceptional reputation for propelling growth of nationally renowned brands and doing so in a way that genuinely connects with America.”

Qdoba is currently the No. 2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, following Chipotle Mexican Grill. It has over 750 restaurants in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico with plans to double this number in the next seven years.

“When we look at a brand like Qdoba, we can’t help but be invigorated by the possibilities. It's a brand we can relate to and one that resonates with our own experiences,” says Britt Nolan, co-president and chief creative officer of Leo Burnett, in a release. “We're genuinely excited to play a part in its evolution.”

Leo Burnett sits at No. 7 in Campaign US’ most recent creative agency rankings table.