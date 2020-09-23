PwC moves marketing under CCO J.C. Lapierre

PwC has restructured its communications function to include marketing, as well as internal and external comms.

J.C. Lapierre, who was named PwC’s first U.S. chief communications officer in July, is overseeing the three groups. She has aligned the professional services firm’s internal and external communications teams under one leader, Megan DiSciullo, who is serving as U.S. and Mexico communications head. DiSciullo has a place on Lapierre’s leadership team, as does Matt Lieberman, U.S. and Mexico marketing leader. Both report to Lapierre.

Jack Teuber, U.S. and Mexico creative leader; Jennifer Meyers, U.S. and global brand leader; and Gita Gupta, strategic initiatives and operations leader, are also on Lapierre’s leadership team.

Bringing internal and external comms and marketing under one roof will enable PwC to create a communications function that will help the company tell its story more seamlessly to various audiences and drive narratives on digital, purpose and diversity and inclusion, said Lapierre.

She explained that she wanted to pull the functions together “because we had different groups recreating the same story for PwC, such as how we are digitally upskilling our 55,000 people or how we are continuing to advance our inclusion efforts. To me, there is only one story because PwC is its own authentic self.”

Previously, PwC’s internal and external communications teams were separate. Christine Lattanzio led internal communications as part of her remit as communications and change leader. She is now the company’s partner affairs leader and chief administrative officer.

PwC also named Genevieve Girault as global internal comms and engagement leader, reporting to Michael Stewart, global leader of corporate affairs and communications.

Lapierre, who is reporting to PwC senior partner Tim Ryan, was his chief of staff. Her previous role and responsibility for PwC’s strategy has been folded into her new position.

PwC’s sales, external communications, marketing and brand teams were grouped together and led by chief commercial officer Reggie Walker. He has transitioned out of that role and is now the company’s global salesforce alliance and competency leader.

Sales has been moved under chief client officer Neil Dhar, who was previously PwC’s U.S. financial services leader. Dhar is reporting to Mark Mendola, vice chair and managing partner, who reports to Ryan.

Lapierre’s goal for the restructured team is to accelerate PwC’s strategy and help the company’s stakeholders create a more emotional connection to the brand.

“The world is moving so quickly; it has become a complex, multi-stakeholder world,” said Lapierre. “Trust is at a premium right now. So we believe the role of communications has never been more important. It is critical to build authentic engagement with all of our stakeholders and with that, the role between internal comms and external comms has really narrowed.”

PwC’s global revenue grew in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending June 30, but slowed down in the final three months due to the impact of COVID-19 on clients and the economy at large. PwC reported revenue growth of 1.4% for the fiscal year to $43 billion.

