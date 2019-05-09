Put politics aside and celebrate NYC mayor's new creative coalition

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has assembled a crew of advertising’s most serious heavy-hitters for a new coalition on a mission to fine-tune Manhattan’s voice.

Whatever your Washington stance, there’s nothing political about adland’s biggest personalities joining forces for the sake of creativity.

Members of Mayor’s Creative Council will provide pro-bono resources including strategic consultation, creative development and production to bring selected initiatives from across city government to life.

Mayor de Blasio said: "The way we communicate with New Yorkers needs to be as vibrant and diverse as the people we serve. With the help of the Creative Council, we will be able reach New Yorkers more effectively, ensuring they know about the City’s most important programs and initiatives."

The group has already begun tackling two important projects related to public health. Andrew Essex, former CEO of Droga5 and the Tribeca Film Festival, and CEO and Co-Founder of Plan A, will chair the Council.

Founding members include: Michael Bierut, Partner, Pentagram; Tenicka Boyd, Senior Advisor and Director, Color of Change; Wendy Clark, Global CEO, DDB; Errol Cockfield, Vice President of Communications, MSNBC; Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB; Dan Gonda, Droga5; Gerry Graf, Chief Creative Officer, Barton F. Graf; Rei Inamoto, CEO, Inamoto & Co; Michael Koziol, CEO, Huge; Michael Lebowitz, CEO, Big Spaceship; Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer, Verizon; Susie Nam, COO, Droga5; Brett Pulley, Executive Vice President, Weber Shandwick; David Sable, CEO, Y&R; Alain Sylvain, CEO, Sylvain Labs; Kwame Taylor-Hayford, Co-Founder, Saturday Morning and; Natalie Troubh, Managing Director, Badger & Winters.

Andrew Essex, CEO and founder, Plan A and Chair of the Mayor’s Creative Council, said: "Madison Avenue has long been the global epicenter of creative communications, but all that talent rarely gets a chance to give back. It only seemed natural to bring together a diverse collection of the industry's best and brightest to help the great city that gave us a name."

Susan Credle, chief creative officer at FCB, added: "FCB is thrilled to join our industry colleagues in lending our talent and creative energy to New York City and the Council. I personally am so excited to see the Mayor’s office realizing the important value of creative thinking when it comes to solving problems and creating opportunities.

"We look forward to working with the city to communicate issues of vital importance to our fellow New Yorkers across the five boroughs."