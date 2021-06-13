Most Purposeful Company of the Year: Bank of the West

by Campaign US Staff Added 4 hours ago

This award recognizes the best in show among our entries.

Bank of the West won this award for its commitment to tangibly impacting climate change, taking a stronger stance on the issue than any other U.S. bank. 

By creating the first bank account dedicated to driving climate action in partnership with nonprofit 1% For The Planet, Bank of the West will drive real change to consumer habits toward more sustainable practices. The new account will donate 1% of net revenues to environmental causes and help people track the carbon impact of their own purchases on its mobile app. The initiative is a demonstration of changing business practices for the goal of driving purpose, while also helping people change their own behaviors for the better. 

The campaign was effective, driving a 29% increase in aided awareness, putting it on par with banks such as Capital One and U.S. Bank for the first time, while driving consideration up by 16%. Most importantly, the Climate Action account has driven more than 25% of all new-to-bank checking account openings following its launch. 

This Best in Show trophy was selected by jury chair Cindy Gallop and Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot as an exemplary purpose-driven campaign among all of the winning entries.

