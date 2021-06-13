Most Purposeful Campaign of the Year: Google’s Black-Owned Friday

Google’s Black-Owned Friday campaign stood out for its ability to tap into a highly relevant global conversation in a productive and impactful way.

During a year of reckoning on racial injustice, Google partnered with the United States Black Chambers to transform Black Friday, the post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday that typically benefits big-box retail stores, into a call to action to support Black-owned businesses. The campaign also included the Black community, enlisting Ari Lennox and Wyclef Jean to write jingles for Black-owned businesses and hiring Black artists to animate them.

Google also leveraged its network to highlight Black-owned businesses and added a “Black-owned” attribute on Google Business listings with a link to resources for these businesses to take better advantage of the platform. Overall, the campaign drove a 300% spike in online conversation about Black-owned businesses and received widespread media coverage.

This Best in Show trophy was selected by jury chair Cindy Gallop and Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot as an exemplary purpose-driven campaign among all of the winning entries. Black-Owned Friday truly put action behind its commitment to support and ultimately drive wealth to the Black community, driving tangible change.