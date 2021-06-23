Purpose takes the spotlight at Cannes 2021

by Sabrina Sanchez Added 5 hours ago

Campaign US readers agree that purpose is the most prominent theme.

It's Day 3 of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and the winners are in for the Craft and Entertainment Lions.

Ogilvy London and Toronto snagged another Grand Prix in Industry Craft for Dove’s Courage is Beautiful” campaign, following its win in the Outdoor and Print & Publishing categories. The campaign spotlighted frontline workers at the height of the pandemic with images of doctors and nurses with PPE outlines on their faces. 

Ogilvy London and Toronto also won a Grand Prix in Media for Telenor Pakistan’s "Naming the invisible by digital birth registration” campaign, which helped people in Pakistan without access get their birth certificates. 

Meanwhile, Edelman London won an Entertainment Lions for Sport for Asics’ “Eternal Run” campaign, which challenges the idea of a traditional race by removing the finish line to eliminate mental and physical barriers for participants. 

Sensing a trend here?

Campaign US readers agree that purpose is the dominating theme at Cannes this year. 

