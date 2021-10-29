Pure Leaf wants you to say “no” more

Pure Leaf is encouraging people to stop overextending themselves this November in the latest iteration of its “No is Beautiful” campaign.

The PepsiCo-owned iced tea brand launched the campaign in 2020 to encourage people, particularly women, to lead a more balanced life by normalizing saying “no.”

On Monday, Pure Leaf revealed the latest phase of the campaign: a collaboration with poet, speaker and author Arielle Estoria. Led by DDB and Golin, the campaign brings in artists to create mural interpretations of Estoria’s poem “The Beautiful Art of No” in Los Angeles, Williamsburg and Manhattan.

Painted by artists Ashley Uananiau Lukashevsky and Perryn Ryan Ford, the murals aim to capture the eye of locals who are overextending themselves, said Katrina McDonald, senior marketing director of Pepsi Lipton Partnerships at Unilever.

“The more we got to know her, Arielle is really someone that tries to find that balance in her life,” she said.

Pure Leaf has also partnered with nonprofit Ladies Who Launch to offer grants totaling $100,000 to nine female entrepreneurs across any business category to reduce stress and burnout.

The campaign is an effort to support overextended women that find it difficult to say “no,” especially under COVID-related pressures such as caring for children, their homes and their businesses, McDonald said.

“Given where the world has been over the last couple of years, people have lost a lot of boundaries,” she said. “We really want to remind people of the importance of setting boundaries so that they can say ‘yes’ to the things that really matter to them.”